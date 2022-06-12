Joe “Dale” Johnson Sr. joined his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 6, 2022, peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side in Highland, Utah.
Dale was born in Clarksville, Texas on May 13, 1957 to Leonard and Alma Johnson.
He graduated from Paris High School Class of 1975. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. Known as an amusing and hard working man, in his down time enjoyed fishing.
He is preceded in death by his twin brother, William “Clay” Johnson; and his father, Leonard Lee Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Savkort Johnson; his mother, Alma Johnson; brothers, Timothy Johnson and Tony Johnson; children, Miley Johnson, Joe Johnson Jr., Ferral Thompson, Paige Lohr, Brienna Nichols, Hannah Johnson and Olivia Johnson. Also 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
No services will be held per his wishes. His humor and wit will be missed.
