Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300 block of 32nd Street NE at 3:57 p.m. Thursday. The complainant reported that the back door may have been left unlocked due to no signs of forced entry and a pistol and cash money had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 105 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
