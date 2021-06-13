Budget approval for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and an economic development strategic plan for the next two years are on the agenda when the Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The seven member board also is expected to hear updates from the land committee and project updates on American SpiralWeld Pipe Company and Metro Gate Manufacturing.
Directors will convene into executive session to discuss potential negotiations with projects by the names of Project Highway, Project Rocket X, Project Fast Track, Project Blue Fish and Project Mustang.
Any action from discussions in closed session will take place when the board reconvenes in open session.
