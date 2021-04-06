Twenty-seven North Lamar High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on March 28. The students were selected based on their exemplary standards of character, scholarship, leadership and service.
Initiated from the Class of 2021 were Madison Bridgers, Parker Brown, Donato Curvino, Adysen Finch and Makayla Winton. New members from the Class of 2022 are Bonnie Dong, Dawson Dority, Joseph Franklin, Brady Garrison, Kyler Grogan, Madison Hively, Jillian Jones, Emma Layton, Dawson McDowel, Mylee Nottingham, Hutton Pointer, Katherine Rainey, Riley Reaves, Evan Saffle, Hannah Semanek, Claire Stewart, Isla Taber, Tripp Thoms, Hannah Titlow, Ann Vuckevich, Mackenzie Walker and Emeri Watson.
Faculty advisors are Carolyn Hiller and Janet Partridge. Faculty council are Whitney Blount, Randy Jones, Doil Tingen, Brittany Smith and Linda Winfrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.