Steven William Locke was born on Sept. 18, 1950 in Paris, Texas, to parents William Fletcher Locke and Johnye Hughes Webb Locke.
Steven was a very gentle soul and an excellent bowler. He loved to watch drag racing and NasCar. He stood for God and his country and took great pride in honoring the veterans of America. He was deeply involved with his church especially, the Connecting Campus at Paris Methodist Church. People may remember him from the Honkers Car Club, or Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Saundra "Lee" Locke and a gracious and supportive father to David Higbee, Audrey Kennedy and Bill Higbee. He was grandfather to HaiLeigh and Rachel Kennedy and Michelle and Chris Privett, all of whom survive him. He is also survived by his brother, John R. Locke and his wife, Phyllis Locke; nephew, Brian Exum and his wife, Breanna and their children, Andrew Exum and his wife, Georgiana, Austin Exum and Blaine Ash.
A graveside service will be held at Long Cemetery in Powderly, Texas on Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 11 a.m.
