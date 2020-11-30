Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 400 block of 24th Street SE at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant said that someone had thrown a brick through the back door window to get inside.
Once inside, the unknown suspect(s) stole an electronic game device, a cell phone and some cash, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Vehicle stops lead to warrant arrests
Paris police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 800 block of Hearon Street at 2:19 p.m. Thursday for a traffic violation. The vehicle then sped away and led officers on a chase, police said.
The vehicle stopped in the 300 block of 17th Street NE. The driver, 32-year-old Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. She was found to have outstanding Municipal Court warrants.
Wilkerson was placed in the city jail waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Paris police arrested 48-year-old Milton Savage Jr., of Denton, in the 200 block of Graham Street at 1:23 a.m. Friday on a parole violation warrant. Savage had been stopped for speeding in the 500 block of North Main Street. Savage was later transferred to the Lamar County jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 361 calls for service and arrested 10 people over the holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.