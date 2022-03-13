On Nov. 17, 1948, Alexander White “Sandy” Neville, the 84-year-old editor of The Paris News, proudly signed his new book for my great-grandfather Tom Brazelton. That copy of “The Red River Valley Then and Now” is worn and torn, sitting on a shelf in the Brazelton home today. It is a constant reference book for when I write about Northeast Texas, Lamar County and Paris.
This was Neville’s second book on our local and regional history. He eventually wrote 7,400 columns in 29 years telling us what happened. “Then and Now” has a different format than the first, “History of Lamar County, a chronological brief.” In “Then and Now,” Neville told stories gathered during his nearly seven decades of journalistic and printing work in Paris. The native Virginian came here in 1879 from Salem, Virginia, as a teenager. He became the voice of the town and its remarkable history. Some of it good, some of it very revolting. Many times Brazelton and Neville exchanged stories of their careers. Brazelton came through town on railroad business in the 1880s and married the founder’s daughter, Bette Wright.
Somehow, Neville received the publishing assistance of renowned printing expert of El Paso, Carl Hertzog. In turn, he designed and produced the new book with 24 sketches done by Jose Cisneros. The North Texas Publishing Co. owned The Paris News and funded the venture. Neville asked readers to understand the stories “were from the raw,” from what he experienced. A rabid footnoter who rarely was proved wrong from what he wrote, he reversed his habit and in this presentation told stories with no source. Most are, however, nonfiction.
In each chapter, Cisneros depicted in his conservative-style sketches of the subject. He had David Crockett on his horse. He had Indians, a sketch of rich Choctaw Robert M. Jones in front of his Paris mansion, and of the hanging of William Goings. There are broken down horses, wagons, cabins, showing pioneers gutting a buffalo just killed on the Grand Prairie west of Paris. Sketches are about stagecoach robberies, some about preachers, editors, lawyers, politicians and even reconstruction, a painful era for even Paris, which voted against leaving the Union.
There are sketches of trains, boats, the terrible trail of tears, civil government and courthouses. It is a wonderful picture of our formation as part of the Louisiana Purchase for history readers, or for teachers of history to use.
And, you know what? Cisneros and Neville told about lynchings and the Ku Klux Klan. These subjects were hidden away until the internet opened up their nasty tale. All those are explained in my book, “Paris, Texas: Living a Bloody Past.”
One sketch depicts one of two nauseating lynchings, actually pitiful burnings, that Paris has tried to live down since 1893. One shows a farmer by his fence watching as hooded characters called the Ku Klux Klan walk by.
Twenty-one of these sketches have been on the wall of the Culbertson Public Library for decades. Only one of those in the book I have seen outside the local collection. That is the one of Claiborne Wright arriving after six months on the rivers from Carthage, Tennessee, to Pecan Point. It was given to a member of the Wright family, and last I saw it was at Dr. Virginia A. Haile’s estate auction in the early 1980s in Denton.
Believe it or not, today all have been taken from our library wall. Why?
Well, librarian Tim DeGhelder says they are not right for the times, that they are in the wrong venue because they show the lynchings and the KKK, and we should not have that in our library. Two offended him, so the others come down and suffer? Though no member of the library board apparently knew of the removal, DeGhelder says he took them down for storage at the permission of our City Manager Grayson Path.
The city manager confirmed, saying: “We do not believe it appropriate nor necessary that they be displayed at the Paris Public Library.”
The book apparently remains to be checked out.
So, we have or had the book and sketches, the perfect historian venue for such controversy. Is not, after all, history always controversial? Plus, we are a town of art, and we turn down these very valuable works by one of the best in Texas? Ask the University of Texas-El Paso special collections department that proudly displays Cisneros works.
We have done this before at the library. The Culbertsons roamed Europe and came back with over 50 paintings that they gave to Paris when they donated the library and art gallery to us in 1931. In 1964, the family came through Paris to see them, but found they had been stored in the basement. Not enough book and children’s space, so the gallery was overtaken. The paintings were also taken — to Oklahoma City by the family who so graciously gave us a solid study center, a fountain, sculpture for Paris High School now at the Lamar County Museum and land for a park. The genealogy and local history books suffered a similar fate at the library, shipped off to the A.M. Aikin Archives.
I suggest we give the sketches to the Cisneros and Hertzog collections of books, papers, and paintings at the UTEP if we no longer find them legitimate for our own history.
What do you Parisians who financially support the library think?
