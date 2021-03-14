On March 6, five Paris High School students competed in a Speech Tournament sponsored by Austin Community College. High school competitors from around Texas submitted asynchronous videos of their performance along with live competition performances via Zoom.
Thirty competitors entered the Poetry competition, and ninth grader Anderson Bunch finished in sixth place during the Sudden Death Elimination (Round 4).
Twenty-four competitors entered the Prose competition, and 11th grader Tekiyah Marshall finished in third place, and 11th grader Miranda Morris finished in sixth place during the Sudden Death Eliminations (Round 4).
Lisa Lipstraw coaches the Prose & Poetry team.
