CitySquare Paris is again taking part in East Texas Giving Day on April 27 from 6 a.m. until midnight. The event is an 18-hour online giving campaign to support the core mission of CitySquare Paris, including fighting the causes and effects of poverty, advocacy and friendship
CitySquare Paris, at 2515 Bonham St., serves as a Community Activity Center for many organizations throughout the year. During 2020, over 2,300 neighbors used the building for a variety of programs and activities. This includes free showers, laundry services, Clothes Closet, Teen Center, Neighbor Support Center and more.
Gifts can be pre-scheduled at easttexasgivingday.org/citysquareparis to help support CitySquare Paris. It will not be processed until April 27 during the actual campaign. Mail checks to PO Box 6431, Paris, TX 75461.
