FEB. 11 to FEB. 13
Paris Police Department
Andre DeJuan White, 48: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Taynai John Rodley, 24: Bond surrender/aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon.
Nicolen DeAngelo Brooks, 37: District court commit/theft from a person/habitual offender.
Department of Public Safety
Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Driving while intoxicated.
