Lois Marie Beassie

Lois Marie Smith Beassie, 93 years of age, of Powderly, Texas was carried from this life to where she longed to be, with her Savior.
Marie was born on March 22, 1928. Marie was loved and adored by her parents that Jesus gave her, Elba H and Ethel V Smith.
On June 7, 1947, she married Roy Dean Beassie. In 71 years of marriage they shared many lifetime adventures. Roy and her kids were her whole world. They had five children, Mitchell Joseph, Fadelia Antonette, Rockford Dean, Michael Jerome, Vicki Lynette.
Because of her special beginnings, family was the most important commodity to her. She was a friend to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by a host of friends and extended family.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Dean Beassie; one son, Mitchell Joseph; one grandson, Chris Beassie; two sons-in-law, Herman Perkins and Ben Miller; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Beassie.
Marie is survived by her children, Fadelia Perkins, of Okemah, Oklahoma, Rocky Beassie, of Powderly, Texas, Michael Beassie and wife, Pam, of Brookhaven, Mississippi and Vicky Miller, of Lake Charles, Louisiana; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Services will be officiated by the Rev David Smith and the Rev Matthew Bonsall. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Home going celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with burial following at Mt Tabor Cemetery in Paris, Texas.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
