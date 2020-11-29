HealthCARE Express locations, including the location in Paris, now have rapid Covid-19 tests available.
Head to your nearest HealthCARE Express location to get tested, no appointment necessary. During your visit, HealthCARE Express providers will determine if you need to be tested and which type of Covid-19 test will be best for you, rapid or PCR. With this rapid test, results will be available the same day. This test is also covered by most insurance, and a cash-pay visit requiring a rapid or PCR test is just $225.
HealthCARE Express is taking precautions to ensure patient safety while visiting the clinics. All team members, from front desk to provider, are required to wear masks at all times. They have also installed germicidal UV systems that kill 99.9% of airborne pathogens.
Patients can also lessen wait time by using HealthCARE Express’ contactless check-in to book an arrival time, fill out all required paperwork and upload insurance information — all without having to wait in the lobby or using a pen and clipboard. Go to gohce.com/locations/to book an arrival time.
