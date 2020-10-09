Frances Ann McQuatters

Frances Ann “Nana” McQuatters, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 68, of Blossom, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Mark Ritchey officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. McQuatters, the daughter of Thomas Marion White and Geraldine Givens White, was born on Nov. 9, 1951, in Maud, Texas.
Her career with the Campbell Soup Company spanned more than 30 years before her retirement. On Sunday’s her entire family could be found gathering at Nana and Papa’s. The day would start off with her homemade buttermilk biscuits, and then everyone would help prepare lunch. This was a tradition that went on without fail.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Kaycee Loranger and Jonathyn McQuatters; and a brother, Larry Ronald White.
Survivors include her husband, James McQuatters, whom she married on Aug. 9, 1969, building 51 years of family and memories; two children, Melissa Loranger and husband, Bill, of Paris and Jason McQuatters and wife, Anita, of Petty; grandchildren, Jamie Thompson and wife, Angela, Ethan Thompson and wife, Bailea, Michael Loranger, Hunter McQuatters, Tanner McQuatters, Jay Henry and wife, Stephanie and Lacee Bryan and husband, Zach; great-grandchildren, Kacie Beth Thompson, J. J. Thompson, Keyton Hathcock, Kennedy Hathcock, Jaci Thompson, Kayden Thompson, Jake Thompson, Laynee Dillon, Ty Henry and Blake Bryan; siblings, Travis White and wife, Geri and Robert White and wife, Nancy; and a sister-in-law, Alice White; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
