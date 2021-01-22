Paris police responded to the 1300 block of Clarksville Street at 7:40 a.m. Thursday in reference to a criminal trespass. Officers encountered 42-year-old Tajuan Montrell Morgan, of Paris, and found that Morgan had outstanding felony warrants.
Morgan then tried to run away from the officer but was apprehended, police said. After a brief altercation, Morgan was arrested. He was charged with failing to identify as a fugitive by giving a wrong name, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
One warrant was a parole violation and two other warrants charged Morgan with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. Morgan was later transferred to the Lamar County jail where he remains today.
Vehicle stop leads to meth arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of East Hickory Street at 2:22 a.m. Friday due to the driver being known to have outstanding felony warrants.
Edward Lee Gaffney Jr., 34, of Paris, was arrested on a warrant charging him with three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. During the arrest, Gaffney was found to be in possession of methamphetamine in a drug free zone.
He was later transferred to the Lamar County jail where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday and Friday morning.
