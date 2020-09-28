Elizabeth “Betty” Carlile, 75, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Pathway Church of God, with the Rev. Nathan Scoggins, the Rev. Doug Holt and the Rev. Samuel Evers officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Carlile, the daughter of William Ennis Scoggins and Minnie Evelyn Gregory Scoggins, was born on Sept. 14, 1945, in Pasadena, Texas.
Her career as a waitress in our community spanned more than 50 years, 35 of those years were spent at The Fish Fry where she was affectionately known as “Miss Betty”, and many others in Paris would refer to her simply as “Miss Betty from The Fish Fry”. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid baker. Foremost she was a mother to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins. Her home always had an open door. Betty never met a stranger and would give away anything she had.
She was a member of the Church of God and attended many congregations in Lamar County. Most recently Paris Church of God and Pathway Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Kenneth Scoggins and Maurice Scoggins.
Survivors include her husband, Willard Loyd Carlile, whom she married on Nov. 4, 1969, building 50 years of family and memories; three children, Edward Paul Luce and wife, Annette, of Boswell, Oklahoma, Angela Chapa and Daniel Hickman, of Paris and Tammy Driggers and husband, Kent, of Reno; grandchildren, Cody Luce, Morgan Luce, Breanna Luce and fiancé, Cody Henry, Elizabeth Skym and husband, Taylor, Brittany Sanders and husband, Drew, Brooke Walton, Ty Driggers and wife, Shelby and Jessica Ervin and husband, Dustin; great-grandchildren, Caiden Luce, Carrey Joe Luce, Rowan Luce, Cora Luce, Jaden Linares, Tatum Sanders and Oliver Sanders, who will arrive in three weeks; siblings, Randy Scoggins and wife, Joyce, Mary Ruth Smith, Billy Scoggins and wife, Jackie and Gloria Pirtle and husband, Ronald; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Scoggins; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Cody Luce, Ty Driggers, Dustin Ervin, Drew Sanders, Will Scoggins, Cole Scoggins, Chad Pirtle and Bobby Allen. Honorary bearers will be Caiden Luce, Carrey Joe Luce, Rowan Luce, Jaden Linares and Tatum Sanders.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
