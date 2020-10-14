Philip Ridley Cecil, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, with his family nearby, at Paris Regional Medical Center, due to complications from Covid-19.
Philip was born on July, 27, 1936 in Paris, Texas, to J.G. (Gilbert) Cecil and Randle Ridley Cecil. He attended Paris schools and graduated from Paris High School.
Philip had a carefree childhood, roaming Johnson's Woods with the neighborhood kids and later hunting and fishing with his high school buddies. Under the leadership of Walter and Tony Bassano, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a good student and played on the Paris Wildcat basketball team. Fond memories of the trip he and his teammates made to the State Finals in Austin one year, lived on and were repeated loudly and often when members of the team would get together.
He later earned a business degree from the University of Texas at Austin and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, where he continued to participate in basketball and other intramural sports. Upon graduation he served his country as a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga in the Mediterranean Sea, during peaceful times on the beaches of Nice, France. He returned to Dallas, Texas to accept a job with First National Bank of Dallas in the downtown office.
One of his colleagues had an Austin girlfriend and they arranged a blind date for him with a UT student named Sally Barbeck. A year later she invited him to a sorority dance in Austin, and they married on Nov. 24, 1962 in Dallas. They would have celebrated 58 years of marriage this year.
A third-generation banker, Philip brought Sally to Paris in 1963 to begin his 57 plus years banking career at Liberty National Bank and to start their family. They were blessed with three amazing children, six awesome grandchildren and their first great-grandchild is on his way. Philip’s favorite memories were those he made with his family. He looked forward to each and every family event and created many “Papa” stories.
Philip was “child of the church” at Central Presbyterian in Paris, where he served on the Board of Trustees and as an elder on the Session.
At the time of his death, he was Chairman of the Board at Liberty National Bank. Philip was well known in the local business community and regional banking circles, and based his long career on honesty and integrity. He never wavered from these principles. When the community needed him, he was always willing to serve. He was Chairman of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, member of the PISD School Board, and the very first Chairman of the Paris Economic Development Corp. He also chaired the City of Paris Charter Review Committee and served on a variety of other boards too numerous to mention. He was a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow, and in 2013 the Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club inducted him into the Wall of Honor, which meant the world to him. Philip was currently serving on the Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation, which he enjoyed very much and a scholarship fund is being established in his name.
When Philip wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family. He was a tennis player back in the day and has always enjoyed exercise and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally; children, Carl Cecil and wife, Stephanie, of Paris, Kathy Orsak and husband, Paul, of Dallas, Steve Cecil and wife, Julie, of San Angelo; his grandchildren, Dillon Cecil and wife, Laura, of Dallas, Randle Cecil, of Crested Butte, Colorado, Emily and Sarah Orsak, of Austin, Cole Cecil, of Lubbock and Meredith Cecil, of Austin. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Conger and her husband, Sid; nieces, Karen Welton and husband, Bill, Julie Enis and husband, Bart, of Houston, as well as their families; and niece, Nancy Woods, of Los Angeles, California. We envision him reuniting with his parents and his favorite dog, Buster.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Paris Regional Medical Center for the exceptional and compassionate care our Philip received.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the direction of Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club Foundation, Attn: Cindy Ringwald, P.O. Box 919, Paris, TX 75461.
