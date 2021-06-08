The United Way of Lamar County will host its annual Day of Action on June 19.
This year, volunteers will meet at the UWLC office, 2340 Lamar Ave., at 8 a.m. Groups will be assigned a location to help clean garden beds, trim brushes and other simple outdoor yard work.
The United Way’s Day of Action is a coordinated network-wide global day of service that encourages people to volunteer in their communities. UWLC has received a $1,800 grant from United Way Worldwide to underwrite the cost locally.
“Our Day of Action grant this year is specifically targeted to help senior citizens. We have collaborated with our partner agency, (Lamar County Human Resources Council) Meals on Wheels to identify those who are in need of yard maintenance. We will have gloves and trash bags for all volunteers and a limited number of rakes and pruning shears. This is a great volunteer opportunity for all ages,” UWLC executive director Jenny Wilson said.
“So that we know we will have enough volunteers, we are asking everyone to register. You can do that by email at jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org, call our office at 903-784-6642, or easiest of all, register at EventBrite at eventbrite.com/e/day-of-action-tickets-158438376449.”
