Cathy Jean Whitney, 71, of Minter, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Plano.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Minter Cemetery with Duane Hamil officiating.
Cathy, the daughter of Oran Lee Ford and Betty June Lewis Ford, was born June 17, 1951, in Clarksville, Texas.
She graduated from Clarksville High School, where among other activities, she was a majorette.
Cathy worked several years in the office of the Piggly Wiggly at Clarksville. She then attended cosmetology school and became a manicurist. She owned and operated her own salon, My Friends And Me, for more than 30 years.
Her parents, and a brother-in-law, Mac Bell, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband Johnny Whitney, whom she married on Sept. 2, 1977, building 45 years of family and memories; her son, Chance Whitney and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Case Whitney, Cora Whitney and Ava Whitney; two siblings, Kaye Bell and Jackie Ford and wife, Debbie; several nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
