“This is my last column,” said the septuagenarian, who is also a third-generation caretaker at Paris’ Evergreen Cemetery. “The pandemic is keeping us busy at the cemetery and that and my age are keeping me off the lakes too much. I have felt the need to free up some time and this is the best way.
“I can’t tell you how much I have enjoyed working with the folks at The Paris News,” he said. “Big Walter [Bassano] hired me back when the paper’s office was downtown, so it’s got to be at least 30 years, probably more, I guess.”
It’s disappointing to lose such talent as Blassingame, Managing Editor Klark Byrd said.
“Jim has written for The Paris News for so long, it’s hard to fathom a Thursday edition without him,” Byrd said. “Jim has contributed much and come through for us in a pinch. We wish him the best out there on the lakes.”
Blassingame said he has no intention of retiring from his other job, the one at the cemetery.
“This is my home,” he said. “I intend to keep doing this as long as I am able.”
