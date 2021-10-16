Robert David Malone, 72, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Dallas.
Memorial services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Allan Hubbard officiating.
David, the son of Floyd Melton Malone and Willie Delma Malone, was born on Sept. 24, 1949, in Big Spring, Texas.
He attended Abilene Christian University and received his Degree in Engineering Physics from Texas Tech University. From 1972 to 1986, he worked at Lone Star Steel Corporate Office in Dallas as an engineer in the Oil Country Division. He became the VP of the International Sales Division, traveling to many different countries and was highly regarded as an engineer. Later he worked in sales for Southwestern Bell Telephone and in the Insurance and Financial Planning Industry where he completed his career.
David attended the Church of Christ in Plano and Richardson.
He enjoyed playing sports, being outside and taking care of wildlife, attending the games of his grandkids and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful father to his three children and a beloved Pops to his grandkids.
His parents; and a brother, Floyd M. Malone Jr. preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Golden Malone; children, Casey Malone and Lisa Curry, Amy and husband, Dr. Troy Martin and Trey Malone; grandchildren, Alannah Malone, Avlyn Malone, Ashlyn Martin, Aiden Martin and Austin; nephews and niece, Dean Malone, Robyn Malone and Troy Malone; and our special dog, Max, along with a host of many friends.
