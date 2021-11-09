After almost a year of allegations, Jeff Nutt and Erik Roddy said they were pleased the lawsuit filed by Guaranty Bank has been settled.
“While the agreed-upon judgment awards $500,000, Guaranty Bank agreed to release the monetary judgment upon payment of $250,000, which payment has already been made. This was simply a business decision considering the cost of continued defense and the desire to focus 100% on taking care of our customers,” Nutt and Roddy said in a joint statement. “We have maintained from the beginning that we did not violate any law or contract in leaving our at-will employment with Guaranty Bank to pursue a better opportunity for us, our families and customers, and there was no finding of such. We did not take Guaranty’s customer list as accused and never utilized any confidential information for the benefit of ourselves or Farmers Bank.”
“Banking is about relationships, especially in a community like Paris. People bank with people they trust and respect. Having both been born and raised in Paris and Lamar County, we have been blessed to form a tremendous number of customer relationships, which have been extremely supportive and loyal throughout our banking career,” they said in the statement. “Anyone who knows us knows we are honest, hardworking bankers who always puts our customers first. We have won business at Farmers Bank because we take care of our customers.”
The agreed judgment, meaning no trial or jury was necessary, was the best way to settle the matter and get back to banking in the community they love, the men said.
“We are more than confident in the character and integrity of Jeff and Erik,” said Chris Gosnell, chairman and CEO Farmers Bank. “They exemplify our core values of honor, respect and excellence. It is a shame this was brought on these two men. We stand behind them and look forward to continuing service to the Paris market with our new branch that will open in 2022.”
