Paris police spoke with a complainant of a home burglary at 11:45 a.m. Monday. It was reported that someone had entered a residence in the 1100 block of Cedar Street and had stolen numerous furniture and household items. The incident is under investigation.
A white 2011 Chrysler 200 was reported stolen in the 700 block of 12th Street NE at 4:41 p.m. Monday. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday.
