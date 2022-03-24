Gerald Edward Townes, 73, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be made in Lanes Chapel Cemetery.
Gerald was born on July 19, 1948, in Deport, Texas to John Edmond and Dorothy Cremeen Townes.
He was a farmer and rancher and was employed for 19 years with Kimberly-Clark in Paris. Gerald loved hunting and fishing.
He married Elaine Ward on Oct. 26, 1973 and she preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 2013, having built 40 years of family and memories. Also, preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Gary Townes Sr. and a sister, Sue Giddens.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Townes and wife, Carrie, of Blossom and Charlie Townes, of Clarksville; grandchildren, Brianna Baxter and husband, Bo, of Avery, Carter Townes, of Clarksville, Harley Townes, of Clarksville and Sunni Jo Townes, of Blossom; great-grandchildren, Newt Baxter and Hyde Baxter, both of Avery; step-grandchildren, Kylie Henderson, of Jacksonville, Florida and Ashton Henderson, of Blossom; two sisters, Barbara Gibbs, of Paris and Annette Brown and husband, Clifton, of Blossom; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Gary Townes Jr., Bo Baxter, Stevie Drew, Eddie Phillips, Vance Tyler, Wesley Romans, William Rickman and Scottie Rhea. Honorary casket bearers will be Carter Townes, Charlie Epps, Dickie King, Johnny Mike McGuire, Gene McGuire, Johnny Drew, Ray Woody, Don Denison and Ed King.
In lieu of usual floral memorials the family requests donations be made in Gerald’s memory to Lanes Chapel Cemetery Assn. 2450 FM 3390, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
