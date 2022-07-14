In June of this year, after another fatal school shooting, this time in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Mike Morath, commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, to name someone as the chief of school safety and security in the state.
The letter pointed out that the person filling the new chief role “must ensure that Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure that schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers.”
Area school leaders say that school safety and security of students and staff has always been a priority. The only thing new in the directive is the “random” inspection of school facilities, they noted.
“The basic outline (of the governor’s directive) is something we have been doing for years,” said Honey Grove Superintendent Todd Morrison. “The thing that is new is the unannounced checking of doors.”
The governor wants the yet-to-be-named chief to create teams to “conduct an assessment of their access control procedures, such as single access points, locked instruction room doors, visitor check-in procedures, exterior door locks, etc.”
“We check doors daily,” Morrison said. “Our number one concern is the safety of our students and staff. We evolve every year to keep our kids safe.”
“The random safety checks do not ruffle my feathers as this is sort of long overdue,” said Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward. “Further, district leaders should feel that this is a responsibility and therefore should be not reacting just to meet the compliance of a random check.”
Ward gave an example, “When I first entered this profession, campus and district leaders used to list the educational advancement of students as its number one priority. After Columbine, I noticed that there was a right change, and district and campus leaders began saying that student safety was their number one priority.
“We have always considered school safety paramount, so for teachers and students they will not see much difference other than the changes that will address some of the realized shortcomings,” Ward said.
“School districts are required to conduct a safety audit of all of its campuses once every three years. Paris ISD contracts with Region 8 Educational Service Center to conduct our safety audits,” said Paul Jones, who is the superintendent of the Paris Independent School District. “Basically what the governor is asking in his letter to the School Safety Center is what is currently in place for school safety audits.”
Jones noted that PISD has been a leader in school safety.
“Region 8 ESC has used Paris ISD safety and security practices as a model for many years,” he said. “Paris ISD strives to be a leader in school safety and security. We are continually striving to better our district in all aspects of school safety. We know that for our students to learn and teachers to be able to teach, that they must feel safe.”
North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart pointed to a meeting she and other Texas superintendents attended at the end of June.
“On June 30, the superintendents across the state joined in on a ZOOM meeting with Mike Morath, the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency and Kathy Martinez-Prather, the director of Texas School Safety Center to discuss school safety in Texas public schools,” she said. “The recent tragedy in Uvalde ISD has prompted us to do a thorough review of our safety procedures within our district. Our NLISD Police Department regularly updates campus threat assessments, response plans and provides training for our staff.
“We are also increasing our numbers of armed staff members within our schools,” she added. “Regretting a response to a crisis situation is something we never want to happen. North Lamar ISD will continue to work alongside our City of Paris and Lamar County law enforcement agencies to make sure that we are consistently evaluating and implementing measures to minimize risks for our staff and students. Our goal is to provide our students with a safe and fun learning environment.
Jeff Ballard, superintendent of Prairiland ISD, agreed that safety has always been a priority and would remain so.
“We have a lot of safety measures in place and I think we are prepared if a random audit takes place,” he said. “But there is always room for improvement. And we do meet periodically to discuss our safety measures.”
He welcomed the state’s added concern, but was hopeful of state financial assistance.
“Hopefully it will make our campuses safer. I was surprised to hear how easy it was to get into the school in south Texas and doors were left unlocked. In today’s world, nothing is to be left unlocked,” he said. “So if this will force schools to retrofit their campuses to make them safer, then it is a good thing. Hopefully the legislature will help fund some of these security measures and not just give directives.”
Kathie Thompson, superintendent of Detroit ISD, agreed.
“Detroit ISD, like all schools, has the safety of its students and staff at the top of its priority list. Camera systems, radios, door locking devices, fencing and other safety devices needed by each school cost money initially and to replace aging devices. I am hoping that the state will put the safety of our students first by providing continuous funding so we can pay our police officers, nurses and counselors each year. The continuous funding will be needed to replace, update and purchase new safety equipment so that we have the necessary safety devices in our rural schools,” she said.
“We have not heard from the safety center, but feel strongly that we will comply with any random safety checks. Our safety team meets before school starts to review our current safety measures and update as needed,” Thompson said. “We are always looking to improve and gain new strategies each year. With the addition of our district police chief in 2021-2022, we feel that we are in a better place safety wise. Safety has always been our number one goal, but each school tragedy brings a new awareness to schools.”
Tiffany Mabe, who will start her first year as Rivercrest ISD superintendent in the coming school year, said Rivercrest is on top of security.
“We currently have safety measures in place that meet the standard of the governor and include two, full-time police officers who consistently check exterior doors multiple times throughout the day. They also are very visible between classes, at lunchtime and during recess,” she said.
The district also has a Safe and Supportive School Program (SSSP) Team which is made up of campus principals and counselors, school resource officers, district technology, district social worker and Mabe.
“This team of people meet if any students display warning signs, or if we receive a report that any student may be harmful to themselves or others. The SSSP team performs a threat assessment using an established procedure which we’ve all been trained to do,” she said.
The district also has a Safety & Security team which meets three times a year.
“This committee is made of first responders, parents, school staff and board members. We met in May and will meet again the first of August to plan our back-to-school training which will be ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training. The training will be specific to school shootings and how staff will need to react if there was one in their building,” she said.
“Our teachers have an automatic alert system that sends the school into lockdown immediately,” Morrison said. “We have had that for several years.”
Triggering the system also signals the Honey Grove Police Department and the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, he noted.
Ward acknowledged there is always room for improvement and his district addressed that with its bond issue.
“I do feel that there are some areas of vulnerability yet and they are due to the structures of our current facilities. This was one of the areas the bond was set to address, however we have worked over the summer to determine ways to overcome the challenges that our facilities have presented to us,“ he said.
“I think we all can regretfully agree on the fact that the Uvalde tragedy triggered this TEA reaction and that classifies this as reactionary. Maintaining the safety of both our teachers and kids is something that we simply cannot be in reactionary mode,” Ward said.
“If audits and EOPs (emergency operations plans) were the remedy to school violence, we wouldn’t have had Robb Elementary in Uvalde or Sante Fe High School (near Galveston). They are just tools that school districts can use to help create a safer environment for our students and staff,” Mabe said. “The single, most important deterrent to school violence is relationships. Forming close relationships with each child, finding a place for every child and making them feel welcome is what Rivercrest does very well. From PK-12th grade, our principals, counselors, teachers, staff and resource officers know our kids,” Mabe said.
