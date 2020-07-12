Chisum ISD board will look at salaries for the cafeteria director, maintenance workers and director, bus drivers, office assistants, the technology director and technician, principals, assistant principals and the school resource officer at Monday night’s meeting.
The board will meet at 5:45 p.m. in the Chisum ISD administration building. Also on the agenda are the safety audit report, special education cooperative with North Lamar ISD, school lunch prices and the possible purchase of attendance credits.
