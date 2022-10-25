Margaret Elizabeth Killingsworth Snow

Margaret Elizabeth Killingsworth “Bettie” was born on Dec. 27, 1926 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Richard “Dick” Dewey and Willie B. Crawford “Billie” Killingsworth.
After very early years in Louisiana, in 1930 the family moved to Fort Worth, Texas where her father got a job at a new chemical plant. After living in town for a few years, the family moved out to what is now North Richland Hills and had enough space for a milk cow and some chickens and Dick and Billie sold eggs.
As a young girl, Bettie was an avid reader and was the valedictorian at Birdville High School in 1943. The family was very active in the Methodist church and were founding members of St. Luke’s Methodist Church. Bettie won a scholarship to Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth where she got a degree in business and began working as a bookkeeper, took dictation and later became a loan processor.
In the fall of 1952, Bettie and some girlfriends went on a weekend vacation to a dude ranch in Bandera, Texas. It was on this trip that Bettie met her soon to be husband Arthur “Art” Gordon Snow Jr. who was in Bandera on weekend leave from his station as a navy pilot in Corpus Christi, Texas. Bettie and Art were married on Jan. 31, 1953 at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Ft. Worth.
After Art’s stint of flying in the Pacific during the Korean War, the couple moved to Ohio where Art had a short career in the Insurance business. While in Ohio, Art and Bettie welcomed daughter Laura Lynn (Lynn) in Piqua. After moving to Texas in the mid-1950s, Art began a career in the shoe business and Bettie stayed home to raise her growing family. While in Ft. Worth, Bettie and Art welcomed sons Michael Arthur Snow and Douglas Andrew Snow.
Art’s shoe career took the family to San Antonio in 1961 where they raised their family. While in San Antonio, Bettie and Art were members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for many years and met some of their lifelong friends. Bettie stayed busy with many church and school activities, and was a founding member of the Bluebirds, the volunteers at a newly constructed Methodist Hospital where she greeted visitors to the hospital and answered the phone. Although staying in San Antonio for about 25 years, Bettie and Art were somewhat nomads before and after residing in the Alamo City. During her married life she and Art were members of 10 different United Methodist Churches.
They enjoyed living in different places and felt blessed to have been given the opportunity to make so many lasting and loving friends and see so much of this great and wonderful country. Bettie and Art especially loved living on the pecan orchard for about 25 years outside of Paris, Texas with Bettie’s beloved sister Jane and her late husband Bill Logee. Throughout her life, attending church was very important to Bettie. She loved her church life, Sunday School, Fellowship, and especially singing hymns. Even in her later years, she loved to listen to hymns and would often sing when she could, remembering many of the words.
Bettie is survived by her sister, Jane Killingsworth Logee, of Paris Texas; daughter, Lynn Leischner (Mark), of Richmond, Virginia; son, Mike (Denise,) of Richmond, Virginia; son, Doug, of Los Angeles, California; four grandchildren, Laura Leischner (Parke Rouse), of Staunton Virginia, Thomas Leischner (Emily), of Vancouver, British Columbia, Nathan Snow (Fran), of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Merideth Daly (Brian), of Richmond, Virginia. Bettie is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Elliot, Cora, Ruth, Wesley and Peter Snow all of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Miles Daly, of Richmond, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Paris at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.