SEP. 7 to SEP. 8
Paris Police Department
Shannon Dwayne Myers, 48: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, motion to revoke/burglary of a building.
Carol Gwin Butler, 68: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Justin Bradley Vaughn, 27: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Rayshun Antawun Lynn, 44: Motion to revoke/abandon/endanger child with intent/knowledge/reckless/criminal neglect, morion to evoke/driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary Issack Chappell, 20: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams.
Constable Precinct 1
Deana Michelle Lester, 36: Bond surrender/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
