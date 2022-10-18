Paris hosted its first-ever congressional debate Monday as incumbent U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-District 4, squared off against Democratic challenger Iro Omere, on a range of issues.
The event was organized by the chairmen of the Lamar County Republican and Democratic parties, Scott Hommel and Gary O’Connor, respectively.
Boy Scouts Troop 2 presided over the debate’s opening flag ceremony, with Chris Spencer leading attendees with the national and Texas pledges of allegiance.
Prior to the debate, Sarah Fields sang the national anthem, and keyboardist Dottie Bellman and vocalist Grant Taylor performed “God Bless the U.S.A.” before Ricky Wright led the invocation.
KFYN-FM disc jockey Katie Bartlett moderated the debate’s half-dozen topics, which included inflation, health care, guns, abortion and defunding the police, among other issues.
Fallon began his opening statement by stating several of his beliefs before criticizing his counterparts on the other side of the aisle.
“The leftist politicians have become very adroit at identity politics, dividing us based on gender, race, ethnicity, religion et cetera,” Fallon said Monday. “Because these supposed leaders are giving more weight and importance to one group of people over another and elevating them over others, and that’s wrong. And it’s incredibly dangerous.”
Omere then introduced herself to the crowd before attacking Fallon on what she deemed failures of her opponent.
“I am the only candidate that has a plan that supports families, business owners, our educators, our law enforcement, our farmers and ranchers, and our senior citizens here in our district,” she said.
When asked what she would do differently than U.S. President Joe Biden over the nation’s record-high inflation, Omere criticized the paycheck protection program and corporate welfare.
“My plan is to pass legislation that makes sure that every single person and every single legislative entity pays their fair share of taxes,” she said, noting she would legalize and tax marijuana and reel back unnecessary government spending.
Fallon did not directly answer the question, instead accusing Democrats of refusing to own the situation.
“Everybody in this room, most of us are 14 percent poorer than we were when Joe Biden took office,” he said.
When asked what he would do to expand health care availability and affordability to all Americans, Fallon said he wanted his district to focus on telemedicine and reducing the cost of prescription drugs.
“We need to try to do everything we can to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, but make no mistake about it, the free market is the best way to do that,” he said before criticizing Great Britain’s universal health care.
Omere said she didn’t think Texas having the highest rate of uninsured people was great, and pointed out the empty shell that was once home to Clarksville’s hospital.
“Those people in Red River County had to come all the way here to seek medical attention. During Covid and during the pandemic, many people died because they did not have access to health care, but my opponent wouldn’t know that because he doesn’t visit these areas.”
Fallon told those in attendance that Omere misled the audience before claiming that he’s visited Paris 45 times in the past two years.
Fallon then noted the uphill battle Omere faces in the historically Republican district.
“This election for this district in this seat is already over. She’s gonna lose by somewhere between 30 and 35 points,” he said. “You could have the best candidate in the world. You could have Tony Blair right there. It’s just the way things are in this district.”
Fallon said he wasn’t worried about winning or losing come November, but that he found it fun to engage with constituents, which Omere said she found offensive.
“People suffering in our community is not fun, and I find it offensive that he says he likes to do this for fun, “ she said. “Your lives, your health care is not something that should be taken lightly.”
When asked if abortion should fall under states’s rights, Fallon said he supported H.B. No. 2, which banned abortions in Texas after five months, and said he believed life begins at conception.
“I have exceptions to that personally, just like Ronald Reagan had, which was life of the mother, rape and incest,” he said.
Fallon then asked his opponent if she supported partial birth abortions or late-term abortions.
“The government does not have any right to regulate a woman’s body at any stage of their lives,” she responded.
The candidates ended the night’s discourse giving their stances on border security before Hommel took the stage to thank the debaters and the crowd.
“Regardless of your party affiliation, you made history this evening,” Hommel said. “This was the first time in the history of Lamar County, Paris, Texas, that we hosted a U.S. congressional debate. That’s important to know because that’s what it takes to get involved.”
