Devon Michael Kyle, 20, of Cleburne, Texas, passed away on July 17, 2020, in Fort Worth.
He was involved in a work accident that resulted in his death. He was a forklift operator for Sabre Industries in Alvarado, Texas.
He was born on April 13, 2000, to Rodger and Trishia Kyle.
Survivors include his fiancee', Katelyn Storey; and two month old son, Drake Michael Kyle, of Cleburne; father, Rodger Kyle and wife, Samantha, of Detroit; siblings, Dillon Kyle, of Dallas, Jessie and Jacie Kyle, of Paris,Texas, Tanner Tyler, of Detroit, Jordan Tyler and wife, Jennifer and their children, Olivia and Liam; grandparents, Vivian and Jackie Smith, of Joshua, Texas and Billie Morgan, of Detroit; great-grandmother, Rhoda Thompson, of Converse, Louisiana;
a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Trishia Kyle; grandfathers, Billy Don Kyle and Billy Ray Morgan Sr.
