Darlene Stockton, 78, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Darlene was born on Nov. 8, 1942, to Ed and Margaret White, in Santa Ana, California.
Darlene grew up in Fullerton and Newport Beach, California. She worked at a variety of occupations before coming to Texas. She owned and operated TSP Personnel Services in Paris, Texas. She was a member of the Cowboy Church in the Camp.
Darlene is survived by her three children, daughter, Lisa Crockett (John), of Henderson, Texas, son, Jeff Mullins (Heidi), of Des Moines, Iowa and daughter, Michelle Bakewell (Joey), of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Mystie, Chase, Connor, Nicole, Josh and Mason; and also, five great-grandchildren.
No service is scheduled.
Cremation arrangements were provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
