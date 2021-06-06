As state lawmakers in Austin wrap up the latest legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday threatened to withhold their pay by vetoing a line item in the state’s budget because a Democratic walkout killed his priority elections bill. “No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities,” Abbott tweeted. Should the governor veto Legislature funding?
