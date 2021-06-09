Irene Solvie Hertsgaard Hunt, age 103, was born on Feb. 8, 1918, in Kindred, North Dakota, to Iver and Stella Stenjhem Hertsgaard.
She graduated to Glory to be with her Lord and Savior on June the 8, 2021.
She attended a one-room schoolhouse at Kindred High School in Kindred, North Dakota and went on to graduate from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Fargo, North Dakota. She did post graduate work at Cornell Medical Center, New York, New York, in Operating Room Supervision.
She worked at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana before joining the Regular Army Nurses Corp on April 2, 1941. She served seven years, of which two years were in the European Theater of Operations. As a Captain, she received an Honorable discharge on April 13, 1948. She received the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Defense Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Plaque.
She married Thomas Ewell Hunt Jr., M.D. on March 27, 1948 at Danforth Chapel in Berea, Kentucky and then moved to Paris, Texas. Thomas and Irene had four children, Margaret Ann, Tommy, Richard and Ronald.
Irene was a member of several medical auxiliaries, an associate member of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Paris Community Concert Association, the Lamar Study Club, the Fourth Ward Elementary P.T.A., the Texas Garden Club and the Knife and Fork Club. Additionally she enjoyed her role as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts when her boys were coming up in the ranks.
For over 70 years she was a member of The First Baptist Church and Sunday School in Paris and cherished the 30 years she spent in the preschool division. She and Thomas were also avid supporters of mission work around the world, having participated in several mission trips and took it as a personal mission to house and feed missionaries who visited the church.
Irene loved to cook, do needlework and travel. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and trying new recipes. Additionally, she loved to bake and once baked 90 dozen cookies to send with her church’s youth group for a two-week choir tour. She also loved having all of her extended family together for large holiday meals.
Needlework was one of her passions and she always had something to work on when she sat down in the evenings. Further, traveling was something she enjoyed doing with her husband, Thomas and the two traveled the world together including making stops in Europe, Asia, India, The Middle East and throughout the United States.
Irene’s family grieves for her loss, but rejoices that she is now pain free and able to see, hear and walk again with not only her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ but her husband, Thomas, as well.
She is survived by her children, Margaret Ann and her husband, Larry Randall, of Fort Worth, Thomas Ewell Hunt III and wife, Laura, of Paris, Richard Iver Hunt and wife, Claudia, of Paris and Ronald Eugene Hunt and wife, Kay, of Rockwall. Her 11 grandchildren include, Lory Hunt, Thomas Ewell Hunt IV (Chip), Erin Randall Key and husband, Jonathan, Emily Randall, Elisa Randall, Evan Randall and wife, Alyssa, Justin Hunt, Forrest Hunt and wife, Conlee, Harper Hunt, Rainer Hunt and August Hunt. Her five great-grandchildren include, Nathan Key, Anya Irene Key, Samuel Key, Gavin Thomas Randall and Owen Randall. She also is survived by one sister-in-law, Sara Hunt; four nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, of 57 years; her parents, Iver Hertsgaard and Stella Hertsgaard Elseth; her brother, Kermit Hertsgaard; and sister, June Hertsgaard Marshall; as well as two brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.
Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ is an inspiration to all who knew her. We will miss her radiant smile, joyful laugh, faithfulness, generosity, servant’s heart, kindness and can-do attitude. She has not departed. She has arrived! We cherish the thought that one day as believers we will be reunited with her in Heaven as we rejoice for eternity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on June 11, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel under the direction of Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ken Cannon officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour immediately prior to the service at the Open Air Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in Irene’s memory to The Gideons International care of The Paris Gideons Camp, P.O. Box 261, Paris, Texas 75461.
