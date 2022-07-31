The line for Saturday’s Back to School Bash stretched around the pavilion as it moved toward the front of the structure where people registered for prizes and got their bags to fill with school supplies.
Kids at the second Back to School Bash on Saturday stopped by the Pic Me Vintage Photo Camper to have their picture taken for free. The children are, C.J. Bergeron, left to right, Kaynaih Lester, Drayven Bergeron, Nevaeh Bergerron and Gabby Bergerson.
Photos by David Money/The Paris News
HealthCareExpress, the orgranizers of Saturday’s Back to School Bash at the pavilion near Love Civic Center, was one of the 40 vendors handing out school supplies, treats and games at the event.
Saturday’s Back 2 School Bash helped students get ready for school by handing out supplies, food and some fun, too.
“We are so lucky to be back this year and hang out with all our friends in Paris,” said Ashley Dotson, the community marketer for HealthCare Express. “Our last bash was so much fun, and we could not have done it without everyone involved. Last year we were able to give out tons of school supplies to families in need and we are blessed to be able to do it again this year.”
This year was just the same as kids and their families lined up around the pavilion near the Love Civic Center to get backpacks, pencils, paper and other school needs from vendor booths and from other businesses that donated to the bash’s community store where kids could get what they didn’t get from the vendors.
Gellyball was set up under the pavilion offering children free shots at targets.
The Bergeron family held a little friendly battle of the sexes with brothers squaring off against sisters.
The victories went to one sister and one brother, and each time it was the younger sibling that won.
“I won. I got 10,” said C.J. Bergeron, 4, who will head off to kindergarten in the fall.
His older brother didn’t fare so well against their other sister.
“My sister beat me. It was still fun,” said Drayven Bergeron, who will be in the fourth-grade in the coming school year.
Paris Harley-Davidson staffers were on hand handing out folders, pens, erasers and highlighters.
“The Chapman family and staff always have a heart for kids, so when Ashley approached us, we felt we should help the kids,” said Dana Golden, the businesses’ general manager.
Monica Yates, of the Texas Department of Transportation, was handing out lunch boxes with notepads and pencils along with a safety message.
“We are here to remind people of traffic safety as they are heading back to school,” she said.
Britney Thrash, a State Farm insurance agent, was there with others giving away notebook paper and gift cards from Hibbetts.
“We will do anything to support the kids,” she said. “It is tough times now, so any way we can support the community we love to do it.”
The kids liked getting all the gifts, too, and most of them were looking forward to going back to school.
“I’m going to do good in school,” Kameron Cryer, 12, said. “I am looking forward to seeing my friends.”
“This is good, it will help us out,” said Michael Vowell, 11, adding, “I like playing football.”
Xzaniah Medford, 6, agreed that she just liked to play in general.
“I am ready to go back to school and play,” she said.
“This is the best day ever,” said Nevaeh McCool, 9, who was munching on popcorn. “I look forward to going back to school and the teachers are so nice at Justiss Elementary.”
Dotson said the second bash was a great one and she was pleased with the turnout.
“It is humbling to us to the fact that we could help so many people,” she said. “We love all these businesses that partnered together to help the community.
“We just love helping so many people,” she said. “It makes our hearts happy. We will be back next year.”
