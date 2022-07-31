Saturday’s Back 2 School Bash helped students get ready for school by handing out supplies, food and some fun, too.

“We are so lucky to be back this year and hang out with all our friends in Paris,” said Ashley Dotson, the community marketer for HealthCare Express. “Our last bash was so much fun, and we could not have done it without everyone involved. Last year we were able to give out tons of school supplies to families in need and we are blessed to be able to do it again this year.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

