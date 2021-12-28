Jerry Ray Marshall, long time resident of Faught, Texas, passed away at his home on Dec. 25, 2021 at the age of 66.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Eugene Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.
The sixth of seven children, Jerry was born on Feb. 15, 1955, to Winfred Marshall and Vivian Cooley in Paris, Texas.
On May 26, 1973, he married the love of his life Diana Burns. Together, through 48 years of marriage, they welcomed two daughters and four granddaughters.
Jerry never met a problem he could not solve or a project he could not tackle. He was an oilfield worker, carpenter, appliance repairman, business owner, nurse and pastor. As a young teenager he got his first job working for Pete Huggins Service Station. He attended Paris ISD schools, earned his associates degree in nursing at Odessa College and began his career as an RN in 1990 and later, received his Bachelor of Biblical Studies in 2012.
Jerry was quick with a clever remark and enjoyed joking with his coworkers and family. He loved playing his guitar and singing and as a young man he wrote and recorded several Christian songs. He was a man of integrity, strength and love. Most importantly, Jerry was a servant of his Lord, Yeshua and attended shabbat at Seekers of Messiah in Detroit, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Rickey, Johnny and Bobby; his sister, Nancy; and son-in-law, Joe Holmes.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Michelle Loveless and husband, Eric, of Little Elm, Texas; daughter, Melissa Shoemate and husband, Chris, of Novice, Texas; granddaughters, Mikaela Shoemate, of Paris, Texas, Kiersten Shoemate, of Paris, Texas, Lila Loveless, of Little Elm, Texas and Riley Loveless, of Little Elm, Texas; a brother, Kenneth Marshall and wife, Marilyn, of Hopewell, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to send a special thank you to nephew and neighbor, Brian Bridgers, of Faught, Texas for all the love and support he has shown to Jerry.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bridgers, D.J. Loveless, Eric Loveless, Eugene Cox, Jerry Rowland and Chris Shoemate. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenneth Marshall and Gary Griffith.
