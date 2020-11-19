Christians In Action is planning to host its annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Farmer’s Market in Paris, 400 1st St. SW.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the meal is offered via a drive-thru pick-up line only. Paris Regional Medical Center will provide a hot meal and dessert. Participants are asked not to eat at the Farmer’s Market, but to take their food somewhere else.
Hygiene bags, warmth items and coats will be available, as will ready-to-cook chicken dinners. There is a limit of one of each item per person.
