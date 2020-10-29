Association of Lamar County Republicans President Robert Black has announced a second Texas-Oklahoma Trump Parade in support of President Donald Trump’s run for a second term.
The first parade took place Oct. 10 with a group in Paris headed up Highway 271 North to Hugo, Oklahoma, while a Hugo group headed to Paris and back again. Thousands of vehicles participated.
The event was so popular, it led to demand for a sequel.
Saturday’s parade will be much like the first, with participants lining up in Hugo and in Paris, with the Hugo group traveling south on Highway 271 and the Paris group heading north. Line up in Paris will be at 7 a.m. at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St., and in Hugo at the Agriplex at the corner of 5th and Rena streets. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. sharp.
Black said a group from Dallas will join in, and a group of bikers from Waxahachie is coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.