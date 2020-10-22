The New Life PCG church has branched out with its services.
A few months ago, the pentacostal church started searching for new ways to outreach in the community, and the group decided on food boxes, and the services has grown exponentially.
“We’ve had two semi-loads (of food),” pastor Shane Renfro said. “We’ve also helped four other churches, in Bogata, Clarksville, Hugo and Powderly. We’ve helped over 600 families (just from the church parking lot.”
Last week, in the second Feed the Need event of the month, they handed out pre-packaged boxes of food, with apples, liquid eggs, cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, cucumbers, cooked chicken meat and each participant also got a gallon or two of milk.
Originally the outreach started with New Life members gathering 10 baskets and filling them with food purchased by the members to simply hand out to people in the neighborhood. However, the church quickly realized that it wasn’t enough.
“We wanted to do more than that,” Renfro said.
Renfro said his son, Austin Kelly, is a youth pastor for Northstar Church in Oklahoma, and part of that church’s outreach includes a massive food bank operation. The church is led by Rod Baker.
During a birthday party for Renfro’s granddaughter, the subject of the the food outreach came up, he said, and Austin offered a semi-truckload donation for Renfro’s church.
“We got enough to hand out to 12,000 families,” he said, since the operation began.
The donation doesn’t have any requirements, folks just have to show up, Renfro said.
“It’s just meeting a need,” he added.
The next Feed the Need is Friday, from 10 a.m. until the food is gone, he said, and then there will be another one on Oct. 30.
“We just want to a part of it,” Renfro said. “It’s overwhelming. We reach 700 families with each semi-load.”
The church is at 311 E. Houston St., in Paris, and for more information about future events, visit the church’s facebook page at facebook.com/newlifepcgparis/.
