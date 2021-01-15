Jerry Lewis Smallwood
Jerry Lewis Smallwood, 90, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home will schedule a memorial graveside service at a later date at Providence Cemetery.
Mr. Smallwood, the son of Jess Smallwood and Bonnie Dye, was born on April 1, 1930, in Paris.
Upon graduation from Paris High School, he joined the United States Navy. Guam and Saipan were among the places he was stationed during his military service.
He was the fifth person hired at Babcock & Wilcox when the plant opened in Paris. His career spanned 34 years before his retirement.
Jerry was an avid golfer and played as often as he could.
On Dec. 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Joyce Nell Jetton Smallwood, building 62 years of family and memories before her death on Dec. 13, 2015. They are now reunited in Heaven forever. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a half-brother, Grafford Cobb.
Survivors include three children, Debbie Holman and husband, Larry, of Reno, Brad Smallwood and wife, Vanessa, of Canyon and Kevin Smallwood, of Reno; two grandchildren, Landon Minier, of College Station and Dillon Smallwood, of Paris; two great-grandchildren, Braylon and Brooklyn Minier; a brother-in-law, Earl Jetton and wife, Brenda and their family; and a cousin, Martha Jane Hill and husband, Gene and their family; along with a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Susan McFatridge with On Call Home Health, Dr. Greenwell and staff, and Dr. Shafiq and staff, for the care and attention given to their loved one.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
