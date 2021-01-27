EDITOR'S NOTE: This has been revised following a correction from the Paris-Lamar County Health District. There were 24 new Covid-19 cases, not 33.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District has 24 new cases or Covid-19 and no additional Covid-19 related deaths today, keeping the county's death total at 93.
This brings the total case count since testing began in March to 5,302, with 2,389 of those confirmed through PCR testing, 2,764 confirmed with antigen testing and 149 through antibody testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.