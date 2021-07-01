JUNE 29 to JULY 1
Long Distance Transfer
June 30
5:29 to 10:39 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
FD Assist EMS
June 29
3:15 to 3:36 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.
3:31 to 3:57 p.m., 1165 16th St. NW.
4:35 to 4:56 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
8:08 to 8:40 p.m., 567 6th St. NE.
10:42 to 10:58 p.m., 2218 E. Cherry St.
June 30
10:46 to 11:02 a.m., 2205 S. Church St.
1:09 to 1:32 p.m., 840 10th St. NE.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 30
4:38 to 4:48 p.m., 293 30th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
June 29
11:19 to 11:41 a.m., 2366 Bonham St.
3:37 to 3:56 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
11:32 to 11:56 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
June 30
1:33 to 1:57 a.m., 1310 W. Campbell St.
2:39 to 2:52 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
7:51 to 8:08 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
6:59 to 8:01 p.m., 23rd Street SE.
7:35 to 7:48 p.m., 2880 N. Main St.
11:06 to 11:28 p.m., 2130 Sycamore St.
11:14 to 11:37 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
July 1
12:57 to 1:16 a.m., 20th Street SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 29
1:01 to 1:29 p.m., NE Loop 286/N. Collegiate Drive.
June 30
2:47 to 3:48 p.m., 5016 FR 137.
5:51 to 6:36 p.m., 7800 FR 38 N.
Public Service
June 29
12:47 yo 12:54 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
June 30
6:03 to 6:19 a.m., 520 Deshing Drive.
9:15 to 9:45 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:07 to 12:23 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:26 to 8:39 p.m., 236 5th St. NE.
