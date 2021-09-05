As the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to fuel local, state and national case surges, Paris Regional Medical Center has welcomed outside nursing help to once again provide care for an increasing number of hospitalized patients.
Seven Intensive Care Unit nurses and two respiratory therapists are supplementing PRMC’s staff, hospital CEO Steve Hyde said Friday. The additional help allowed the hospital to increase its number of ICU beds from 12 to 16. About 80% of PRMC’s ICU is filled with Covid-19 patients, Hyde said.
“So that means there’s less space for other ICU patients who are non-Covid,” he said.
Covid-19 hospital admission numbers exploded in August compared to early in the summer. Admissions in June at PRMC numbered in the teens. For the month of July, there were around 30. For August, there were 140 admissions, and Hyde expects to see similar numbers in September.
The number of people hospitalized in PRMC with Covid-19 on Friday was nearing 40, the CEO said, adding that number changes daily and, at times, hourly. For the past 10 days, there have been at least 30 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in PRMC, and while that number recently stayed in the middle 30s, it started rising again Friday, Hyde said.
“The folks in the hospital are just sick. I’d say a third of our hospital census right now is Covid patients, and what we find is, generally, Covid patients stay in the hospital longer than non-Covid patients,” the CEO said.
Paris-Lamar County Health District data shows there were 475 active cases on Thursday, pushing Lamar County’s total number of cases since March 2020 to 7,559. One hundred twenty six county residents have died from Covid-19, up from 113 on June 2, according to the data.
A recent investigation of Covid-19 numbers by the New York Times showed most Covid surges around the world last for about two months before case numbers start to fall. Hyde said he was familiar with the report, and he estimated Lamar County is about a month into the current surge if the pattern holds up. The pattern makes sense, he said, because “at some point, everyone’s either going to get this delta variant or get vaccinated.”
With it now being Labor Day weekend, Hyde said it could be October before PRMC sees a meaningful decline in the number of Covid-19 patients. Throughout the pandemic, case numbers have surged in the two weeks following a holiday as families congregate and the virus spreads.
“I think we’ve got another — my opinion — tough month ahead of us with the surging. It’s never static. It kind of fluctuates a little bit,” Hyde said.
Now that schools are in session and with the delta variant infecting younger people, there has been some concern that PRMC would see more pediatric Covid-19 cases. On Friday, PRMC did not have any children hospitalized, Hyde said. The average Covid-19 patient age now is 60 years old, compared to 70 years old during previous surges. There are “a handful” of Covid-19 patients younger than 47 with several in the 50s, Hyde said.
“It’s shocking to me that we have people in their 40s here in the hospital. … So, our experience mirrors that from a national level that this strain has brought younger people into the hospital, in general,” Hyde said. “Overwhelmingly, the people that are in the hospital are unvaccinated. It’s not 100%, but it’s 95% or higher, and the people in our ICUs and the people that we’ve lost this month are by and large unvaccinated.”
The CEO is urging area residents to seek a vaccination. Among those efforts is a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at 1128 Clarksville St. There the Paris-Lamar County Health District is offering free Covid vaccines to anyone age 12 and up with no appointment needed. All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available. Call 903-715-0422 or visit 1128 Clarksville St., Ste. 150, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Powderly Fire Department, 100 CR 44112, will host the health district from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to offer free Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, with first, second and booster shots available.
Several local retailers also continue to offer Covid-19 vaccination free of charge, including Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.
The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients has forced the hospital to more closely review elective surgeries. Hyde said “elective” is a bit of a misnomer because a majority of people don’t go for surgery unless it’s needed, but it’s become a question of how soon the surgery is needed. Doctors are working with patients to schedule fewer surgeries in the short term to ensure the hospital has enough resources and staff to handle the Covid-19 influx, Hyde said.
Hyde credited PRMC’s doctors, nurses and staff for ensuring hospital operations continue to run smoothly so they can continue to meet all patients’ health needs. Although the hospital is well staffed and receiving outside help, nurses are working overtime and extra shifts are being picked up to maintain the hospital’s capabilities.
PRMC is working on opening a free Covid-19 testing clinic in the Robinson building, 1128 Clarksville St., Hyde said. There were 80 people tested Thursday, and 20% tested positive for Covid-19, he said. The hope is the clinic will keep people from coming into the hospital’s ER for a Covid test. With a stomach bug and a head cold circulating in the community, it’s understandable more people will seek testing, Hyde said.
