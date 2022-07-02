John Jamison

John "Johnny" Jamison, age 89, of Clarksville passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Johnny was born on Sept. 1, 1932, in Clarksville to Carroll and Roberta Benningfield Jamison. He married Dorothy Jo “JoJo” Rains on July 29, 1951. Together they had two daughters, Beverly Jamison Haley and Lisa Jamison Humphrey.
Johnny served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Clarksville Volunteer Fireman for over 25 years. Johnny spent most of his life working for Mr. George Sunkel in the regional Piggly Wiggly office located in Clarksville. He also kept active by working for Clarksville Independent Schools until his final retirement in 2019.
Johnny was an avid fisherman, loved to play poker with his buddies and enjoyed his time at the deer camp. He loved to laugh and have fun until his very last days.
Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, JoJo; his daughter, Lisa Humphrey; and an infant twin brother, Robert Jamison.
Survivors include his daughter, Beverly Haley and fiancee, Waco Smith, of Dallas; granddaughter, Lori Major Napier and husband, Brent, of Paris; grandsons, Hunter Humphrey and wife, Lillian and Heath Humphrey and wife, Jessica, all of Clarksville; his great-grandsons, Tanner Napier, Reese Napier and Mason Napier; his sister, Nancy Moore, of Sulphur Springs; and a son-in-law, Michael Humphrey, of Clarksville.
Graveside services are set for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Clarksville Cemetery, with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
pallbearers are Hunter Humphrey, Heath Humphrey, Michael Humphrey, Brent Napier, Tanner Napier, Reese Napier and Mason Napier. Honorary pallbearers are all of Johnny’s poker, fishing and hunting buddies.
The family wants to especially thank all the ladies at The Home Place Assisted Living in Paris for helping make the time he spent there enjoyable by going along with his jokes and tricks.
