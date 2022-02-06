Major Joseph R Bakewell, USAF (Ret), age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on Feb. 1, 2022. He was born Feb. 27, 1936, to his parents, Joseph A. and Selma B. Bakewell, in DeSoto, Missouri.
Joseph was a 1957 graduate of Central College in Fayette, Mossouri. He also attended seminary and preached in Methodist churches as needed. After college, Joseph enlisted in The USAF Officer Training School.
Major Bakewell was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals including The Air Medal, The Air Force Commendation Medal and The Combat Readiness Medal while serving as an electronic warfare officer on various B52 bomb wing squadrons. He engaged in over 20 combat missions during his military career. As senior navigator, Major Bakewell also served in a Strategic Air Command. After a distinguished and diverse 20-year military aviation career, Major Bakewell retired from the active duty Air Force in 1977.
After retirement, Joe moved his family to Maxey, Texas, to live the farm life! Joe’s passions included raising his family, a garden, cattle, miniature ponies and lots of puppies. Joe enjoyed teaching others to fly as a flight instructor at Paris Cox Field. He was able to achieve his life dream job of flying commercially for Lone Star Airlines.
Major Bakewell, Joe, was a loving brother and father and a brave and honorable soldier.
Joe is survived by his brother, CDR USNR Richard (Nancy) Bakewell; and sister, Barbara Stark; children, Susan (Wayne) Carter, Karena (Ralph) Bagwell and Joseph R (Michelle) Bakewell Jr., and stepdaughter Michelle (David) Lane. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trent Bagwell, Morgan (Vaugez) Velasco and Mason Bakewell; and stepgrandchildren, Kristi Carter and Amanda Armstrong. Joe is blessed to have a large extended family including cousins, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Tigertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
