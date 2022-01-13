Paris ISD campuses will be closed Friday through Tuesday as staff and student absences continue to rise. The announcement came Thursday morning after the district’s Board of Trustees opted against action during a Wednesday night emergency called meeting.
Nearly one-quarter of the Paris ISD student body was absent Wednesday in addition to 107 staff members as the latest Covid-19 wave surges in the community. That’s what trustees learned Wednesday evening at Paris High School, where 224 of the school’s 900 students were absent earlier that day. Absences districtwide were attributed to positive Covid-19 cases, quarantine due to close contact with Covid-19, other illnesses like the flu and in a few cases parents keeping their children home to be safe, officials reported.
During the district’s closure, food will be provided for Friday and Tuesday. Monday was an off day because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Food will be available at Justiss Elementary or Crockett Intermediate School from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Paris ISD will redesign its calendar to make up the days as necessary. The last day of instruction will remain May 26.
On Wednesday, despite the staffing shortage, campuses managed to cover classes and extracurriculars without interruption, Superintendent Paul Jones said. Although 107 staff members were out Wednesday, 61 with confirmed Covid-19 cases, Tuesday saw the largest number of absences at 120. More than 40 positions went unfilled, and Jones credited the district’s faculty and staff with stepping up to ensure parents and students saw no noticeable interruptions.
“It's our desire and obligation to our learning community to keep the schools open. I hope that our parents or students have not noticed any disruption to the normal school operations,” Jones said, adding that teachers and staff are doing double and triple duties to keep the school day running smoothly.
Campus principals addressed the board, each reporting the number of absent students and staff. In all, 890 of the district’s 3,772 students were out Wednesday, up from 805 on Tuesday and up from 643 on Monday. Of the absent, 40 were Head Start students; 23 were Givens Early Childhood Center students; 110 were Justiss Elementary students; 185 were Aiken Elementary students; 120 were Crockett Intermediate students; 176 were Paris Junior High students; 224 were Paris High students; and 12 were Travis High students.
Each principal praised the efforts of their teachers, staff and nurses, adding that their nurses are struggling to keep up between providing services to in-school students, making phone calls, contact tracing and managing sibling lists across campuses. All said they are taking active mitigation measures, including sanitizing rooms when students leave or when a student in the class has tested positive for Covid-19, offering masks, hand sanitizing stations and creating social distance via one-way hallways, postponing awards ceremonies and fundraisers and setting up dividers on lunch tables. For staff members, meetings have moved to Zoom so as to avoid gathering in groups, principals said.
Board members asked what could be done to help campus nurses, and the idea of a helper to float between campuses was discussed. Because Wednesday’s agenda item was discussion only, no action was taken.
Rather, trustees each offered words of encouragement for teachers, staff and nurses.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing, and when this first hit, that was our reason for the mask mandates. We no longer have that as a weapon in our toolbox to use. So, we just want you to know that we support whatever you do. We see your hard work, and we hope someday that we can reward you,” board president George Fisher said.
Board vice president Jenny Wilson mentioned “the $64 million” question of whether the district should consider closing for a few days, as several other Red River Valley school districts have done, and Fisher said that while that could be an option if student and staff attendance continues to decline. Before the closure was announced, Fisher had pinned his hopes that the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday would provide the time students and staff need to get well and return to school.
The next regular meeting of the Paris ISD Board of Trustees is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
