Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to rehabilitate and improve a portion of FM 824 in Fannin County is set to begin Sept. 10.
Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC, of Sulphur Springs, was granted 420 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $5.9 million. The target completion date for this project is November 2022, officials said.
The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway from the Fannin-Lamar County line to State Highway 56. Crews will replace culverts, and rehab the pavement with a two-course surface treatment and new pavement markings. Occasional temporary lane closures will be present while this construction project is underway, officials said.
Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cellphones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.