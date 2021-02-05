Letha Mae Cole, 101, formerly of Blossom, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 3, 2021.
A graveside service is set for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Knights of Honor Cemetery, in Blossom, Texas, with the Rev. Samuel Glenn officiating. No formal visitation has been set. Those that wish to, may sign the guest book and view, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
The family requests for those that attend the service to observe pandemic guidelines. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Letha was born in Rains County, Texas on Nov. 24, 1919, to Van and Bessie Harvey Prather. She was the oldest living member of Blossom First Baptist Church. It was there that she took her children to church and taught them about Jesus.
She was active in numerous Civic Clubs in Blossom. Letha worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as the Switchboard Operator for several years, and then at King’s Daughters until she was 80 years old.
She is survived by her children, Charles Cole and wife, Donna, of Overton, Texas, Barbara Kesler and husband, Terry, of Enloe, Debbie Drake, of Texarkana; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Cindy Roberts, of Point, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira W. Cole; son, Ronnie Cole; grandson, Billy Kitchens; parents, Van and Bessie Prather; siblings, Clara Greathouse, Clifton Prather, Bill Prather, Anna Lee Willis, Ruby Woodall; son-in-law, Don Drake.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Letha always told everyone, “Don’t cry for me when I’m gone. I know where I am going.”
Online condolences may be sent to the Cole family at fry-gibbs.com.
