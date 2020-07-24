According to the Paris Public Library's Facebook page, the library is temporarily closing due to local health restrictions.
"Following local health district guidelines, effective immediately, the Paris Public Library will be closed until Thursday, July 30, when we will re-open at 9 a.m.," the post reads. "If you have materials you are returning, please DO NOT put them in the book drops, but keep them until we re-open. We will waive any fines that might accrue on those items when we return."
