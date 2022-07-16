Dorsey Harris, 80, of Sumner, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends after the service on Saturday.
Dorsey was born on June 11, 1942, in Mershons, Kentucky, to Virgil and Pearl Holt Harris.
He married Judith “Judy” Ann Cox on Jan. 16, 1961, in McKee, Kentucky.
Mr. Harris spent his career in manufacturing supervision and management, which spanned over 45 years. He was skilled in driving improvement in every operation which he was involved in, primarily by valuing his co-workers. Mr. Harris was a people person and loved the challenge of making something better, which made him a great leader. During his career he worked for Campbell Taggart (Merico), Anheuser Busch, Earth Grains and C.H. Guenther. His post-retirement “job” was at Paris Harley-Davidson where he was able to share his love and knowledge of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Survivors include three children, Tammy Harris Tempelmeyer and husband, Danny, David Harris and wife, Tracie and Kenny Harris and wife, Kelli; 12 grandchildren, Brett and Kevin Crawford, Drew Tempelmeyer and wife, Shawn, Devon Tempelmeyer, Dustin Harris, Jordie Harris and wife, Stephanie, Riley Chipman and wife, Lauren, Conner Chipman, Cayden Smith, Taylor Harris and wife, Chloe, Jana Connerley and husband, JD, Jon Burns and wife, Donica; 10 great-grandchildren, Emma and Lilli Crawford, Vincent, Aria and Olivia Tempelmeyer, Emmalynn, Anson, Hayden and Tallulah Harris, Luke and Noah Dickson; one brother, Bobby Harris and wife, Faye, of Tyner, Kentucky.; three sisters, Jenny Turner, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Sharon Head and husband, Chuck, of Corbin, Kentucky and Vicki Wiley and husband, Steve, of London, Kentucky; and a very special aunt, Nadine Dugger, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dexter Harris; and his wife of 57 years.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harris family by visiting Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
