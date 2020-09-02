Bobby Sims, 64, of Hugo, Oklahoma, formerly, of Paris died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 NE 5th Street, Paris, Texas. Service will be on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church 202 Hickory Street, with Bishop Mayes officiating. Interment will be at Fairland/Littlejohn Cemetery.
