Former Reno police Lt. David Jernigan filed the federal lawsuit in April and amended his complaint earlier this month, which claimed the city discriminated against him due to an injury that he says occurred on the job.
A former City of Reno police officer has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against the City of Reno, alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Texas Labor Code.
Former Reno police Lt. David Jernigan filed the federal lawsuit in April and amended his complaint earlier this month, which claimed the city discriminated against him due to an injury that he says occurred on the job.
Reno Mayor Bart Jetton declined to comment on the lawsuit without counsel.
According to the complaint, Jernigan sustained injuries while pursuing a person on the second floor of a hotel on Jan. 15, 2020, which caused injuries to his head and upper arm and a broken finger.
“I fell head first, busted my head open and broke my thumb and injured my arm pretty bad,” Jernigan told The Paris News in 2020. “That’s definitely the worst injury I’ve ever had in the line of duty, and I’ve been in quite a few scuffles over the years.”
Jernigan underwent rotator cuff surgery and suffers from headaches, short-term memory loss and permanent nerve damage as a result of the injuries, according to the suit.
The suit states Jernigan was assigned custodial duties after being put on light duty by his physician, and that he also had many of his normal duties taken away by Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey once he returned to full duty.
Jernigan alleges in the lawsuit that he reinjured his upper arm during a lift-assist call he worked with Lamar County Deputy Jonathan Huff on June 9, 2021.
Jernigan visited Salas Minor Emergency to start a workers’ compensation claim and was later placed on restricted duty, which he claims angered Massey, according to the complaint.
The suit states Jernigan continued to conduct code enforcement reports, but was assigned odd tasks around city buildings after completion of code enforcement duties.
A doctor thought Jernigan had a torn bicep muscle, and scheduled an MRI that was completed June 25 at Paris Regional Medical Center. Jernigan was told he would have to miss four-to-six weeks of work for physical therapy during a follow-up visit to receive the MRI results, which supposedly upset Massey, according to the lawsuit.
Jernigan filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on July 2, 2021, alleging violations of his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The suit states Jernigan was terminated from his job on Aug. 29, 2021, which Jernigan claims was in retaliation for filing discrimination and workers’ compensation claims.
Jernigan is seeking a jury trial to recover compensatory damages of a yet-to-be-determined amount, including lost wages and benefits, interest and attorney fees.
Jernigan is represented by Tyler, Texas-based employment attorney William S. Hommel, Jr., of Hommel Law Firm.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.